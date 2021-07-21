SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:
Skylar Jade Smith: A girl born June 16, 2021, to parent Autumn Smith of Rock Springs.
Brenli Nicole Zumpre: A girl born June 16, 2021, to parents Connor and Alyssa Zumpre of Rock Springs.
Liam Elliott Sperry: A boy born June 23, 2021, to parents Alyssa and Traeger Sperry of Green River.
Nixon Lee Arnoldi Willmore: A boy born June 27, 2021, to parents Sean and Avalon Willmore of Rock Springs.
Asher Levi Anderson: A boy born July 1, 2021, to parents Joseph and Crystal Anderson of Farson.
Maverick Kane Garrett: A boy born July 1, 2021, to parents Nathan and Kara Garrett of Green River.
Jeter Rhyett Randall: A boy born July 2, 2021, to parents Cole and Jorie Randall of Green River.
Rowan Jayden Davies: A boy born July 5, 2021, to parents Katie and Cameron Davies of Rock Springs.
Saylor Hodges: A girl born July 9, 2021, to parents Greer and Stephen Hodges of Rock Springs.
Max Lee Flores: A boy born July 8, 2021, to parents Jodi Schulze and Jesse Flores of Green River.
Teagan Nosh Annala: A girl born July 10, 2021, to parents Brock and Jessica Annala of Rock Springs.
All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.