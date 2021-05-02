Births (baby feet)

 SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following births announcements were recorded by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County:

Alexander F. Mendoza: A boy born March 17, 2021, to parents Martin Mendoza and Mireya Oceguera of Rock Springs.

Bailey Rae Christoffersen: A girl born March 21, 2021, to parents Wendy Wensman and Jacob Christoffersen of La Barge.

Lester Matteo Gallegos: A boy born March 21, 2021, to parent Aloisue Gallegos of Rock Springs.

Wyatt Christopher Gilmore: A boy born March 22, 2021, to parents Cheyenne Sherley and Tristan Gilmore of Green River.

Amiyah Iyanna Roskam: A girl born March 22, 2021, to parents Nikita and Terry Roskam of Green River.

Kaia Renee-Catherine Tuhoski: A girl born March 24, 2021, to parents Tyler Tuhoski and Linzee Lamb of Green River.

Casson Darrell Tuhoski: A boy born March 24, 2021, to parents Tyler Tuhoski and Linzee Lamb of Green River.

Brooks LaDell Slaugh: A boy born March 25, 2021, to parents Tessa Williams and Ryan Slaugh of Rock Springs.

Kahleia-Sue Callahan: A girl born March 25, 2021, to parents Lauryn Burge and Danial Callahan of Rock Springs.

Walker Everett McGuire: A boy born March 26, 2021, to parents Alexandria and Corby McGuire of Rock Springs.

Nova Raine Tate: A girl born April 1, 2021, to parents Mercedes Guilford and Antwan Tate of Rock Springs.

Cameron Muniz: A boy born April 2, 2021, to parents Cody Muniz and Morgan Weskamp of Rock Springs.

Brodee Cole Lundgren: A boy born April 3, 2021, to parents Courtney and Ryan Lundgren of Green River.

Allison Jo Conder: A girl born April 5, 2021, to parents Justin and Rachel Conder of Green River.

Everett Jared Kendall: A boy born April 7, 2021, to parents Dustin and Sicily Kendall of Rock Springs.

Ella Marie Antila: A girl born April 10, 2021, to parents McKayla McMickell and Timothy Antila of Rock Springs.

Eva Raye Marie Otto: A girl born April 13, 2021, to parents Avery Otto and Brandon Faulks of Rock Springs.

All births are at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County unless otherwise noted.

