BLM hosts public land projects, addresses management in 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office worked on a variety of projects in and around Sweetwater County during 2020, and continues to address public land management including a proposed new solar energy project, Resource Management Plan (RMP) revision efforts, and wild horse management.
The BLM is processing a right-of-way grant application for a proposal to construct, operate and maintain the Raven Solar Energy Project in Sweetwater County. The project is a utility-scale solar energy generating facility of 66 megawatts (MW) to be located on approximately 400 acres of public land west of Green River.
Progress continues for the revised Resource Management Plan that will provide direction for approximately 3.6 million acres of surface land and 3.5 million acres of mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette and Fremont counties in southwestern Wyoming. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be published in 2021, and public meetings will be scheduled during the required 90-day comment period after publication.
The Proposed RMP Amendment and Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Wild Horse Management in the Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices is expected to publish soon. On January 31, 2020 the BLM released a Draft EIS that analyzes four potential alternatives for managing wild horses in this area. The Final EIS will be followed by a Record of Decision after the public comment and protest period concludes.
The BLM is currently preparing an Environmental Assessment (EA) proposing to conduct a wild horse gather for the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Little Colorado, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain Herd Management Areas (HMAs). The BLM has determined that there are excess wild horses on these HMAs and plans to remove a total of 3,555 wild horses, to return the wild horse population to within established appropriate management levels. The gather is tentatively planned to take place in the fall of 2021.
Other progress made by the BLM Rock Springs Field Office in 2020 includes:
2020 Public Lands Education and Stewardship:
— National Public Lands Day: Forty-five volunteers participated in the 2020 BLM National Public Lands Day celebration in Rock Springs. BLM employees, their families, and members of the public picked up over 3,700 pounds of trash during a four hour period in the White Mountain area west of Rock Springs.
— Eagle Scout Project: BLM staff worked with Eagle Scout candidate TJ Stephens, Rock Springs Grazing, and scouts from Sweetwater County to install fire rings, picnic tables, and interpretive signs along the Green River at the Owl’s Nest Picnic area.
— Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE): The 2020 CORE project included 17 youth and 4 adult volunteers along with BLM staff members. The CORE crew spent five days completing needed maintenance at various Wind River front campgrounds. Projects included replacing and repairing wooden boundary bollards and fire rings and clearing the walkways leading to the camping site.
2020 Solid Minerals Actions and Projects:
— Big Island Mine Unit 8 Expansion Project: Ciner Wyoming, LLC proposed to expand their existing infrastructure to increase production. The request for this on-lease action is currently being evaluated by the BLM.
— Big Dry Creek Mine: The Mine Development Plan is being processed between the Rock Springs and Kemmerer Field Offices. The plan defines how the three new sodium leases would be mined by Pacific Soda and the infrastructure needed to support it. The infrastructure includes: a rail line, power and water lines, access road and on-site processing facilities.
— Other: One on-lease action and four mineral material sales such as sand and gravel/flagstone.
2020 Realty Actions and Projects: 35 new right-of-way authorizations; 46 renewals for rights-of-way; 13 amended rights-of-way actions; 56 assignments to new rights-of-way holders; 31 relinquishments of rights-of-way; one film permit; and 67 right-of-way inspections.
— 2020 Fluid Minerals Actions and Projects: 23 approved Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs). In 2019, 14 were approved; 647 sundry notices processed (on-lease oil/gas actions); 20 APDs currently pending processing.