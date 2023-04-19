Rock Springs resident Paul Roper, owner of Bad Joker, blasts Rock Springs resident Tim Snyder with a mega-sized water gun at the Blues n’ Brews on June 18, 2022. This year's Blues n' Brews will be held on June 17 at Bunning Park. A flash sale on Tuesday, April 25, is offering $5 off tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS – Save the date and get ready to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment and fresh air at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 17, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park, downtown Rock Springs.
Preparations are underway to make this year’s festival the best one yet. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price - $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50 which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited edition pint glass. Tickets will be available online, in advance of this year’s event to save festival goers time and money. Additionally, for the first time ever the Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be offering a FLASH SALE on April 25 with $5 off tickets from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All proceeds from Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews are invested back into the community for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Simplot, Sweetwater Join Travel and Tourism Board and the Community Fine Arts Center, with support from US Bank, State Bank and Western Wyoming Beverages.
Additionally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is sponsoring a Designated Driver package for DD’s at the event.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.