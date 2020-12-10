ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College students and Sweetwater County residents may submit works of poetry, fiction, nonfiction, artwork and photography to be considered for publication in Western Wyoming Community College's literary journal, Boars Tusk.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.
All submissions from Western Wyoming Community College students are eligible for prizes in poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and art/photography. First place winners in each category will receive awards of $75 dollars, and second-place entrants will receive $30. Submissions in multiple genres are allowed, as are simultaneous submissions.
SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS
— Submit work to boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu.
— Submit work with a school email address if possible.
— Include a cover letter with the submitter's name, address, telephone, and email address. Include title(s) of work(s) submitted, genre, and a brief (50 words or less) biographical sketch.
— Include a digital file with the submitter's name removed in MS Word, double-spaced and in 12-point Times New Roman font.
— Hard copy submissions (with name removed from the submission) can be mailed to:
Boars Tusk
Western Wyoming Community College
2500 College Drive
Box E451
Rock Springs, WY 82901
— Art and photography should be achromatic (black and white) and submitted in JPEG format, with a resolution of 300 dpi.
— Submitter's name should not appear on any work submitted. The name and any other identifying information should appear only in the cover letter.
— Submit only one Word document per genre. For example, if three poems are submitted, all three must be on one page.
— Sign and complete the Rights Statement and include it with the submission. (A copy of the Rights Statement can be found at rocketminer.com.)