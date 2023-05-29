Packages

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently was gifted a generous donation of 48 blankets, care packages, and port pillows for patients from the Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869.

 Photo courtesy of Tiffany Marshall

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center recently was gifted a generous donation of 48 blankets, care packages, and port pillows for patients from the Boy Scouts of America’s Girl Troop 1869.

This project was led by senior patrol leader, Tiana Lester as part of her Eagle Scout project. “I started making these in January and then was able to get the rest of our troop involved in this project,” Lester explained.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus