Band or DJ? How about both?

Few elements can make or break a couple’s wedding day more than entertainment. While factors like the weather are beyond couples’ control, ensuring guests have an opportunity to dance or sing along to some good music is something couples can emphasize as they plan their weddings.
When it comes to music, the two main options for weddings are a live band or a disc jockey. Each has its share of advantages and disadvantages. A live band may be more expensive, but it can get the crowd excited. A good bandleader also acts as a master of ceremonies and can pay attention to the vibe of the room, tailoring a playlist around that overall mood. Plus, bands offer live performances, which adds an extra special element to the occasion that can’t be replicated at home.