ROCK SPRINGS — William Shakespeare’s classic story of “star-crossed lovers” is coming to life with a modern twist at Western Wyoming Community College.
“Romeo and Juliet” will be the first Shakespeare play on Western’s main stage in several decades. Although some abridged Shakespeare shows have been produced as part of Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) summer theater programs in recent years, Director Stephen Cramer admitted that he and others in Western’s theater department can’t remember the last time a Shakespeare play was performed as part of the college’s main theater season.
Bringing Shakespeare back to Western was an opportunity Stephen was excited for. When the theater department was planning out the fall 2020 and spring 2021 season, members knew they had to work around the potential challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant picking shows in the public domain that could be streamed if necessary. So Stephen asked, “Can we do Shakespeare?”
Now, after much planning and hard work, Stephen and the cast are ready to share one of Shakespeare’s most well-known plays, “Romeo and Juliet,” with the public.
This production uses an abridged version of the play that contains Shakespeare’s original language but has been edited to be shorter. The play has five acts and an intermission, but is still under two hours.
Even with a shorter show, the 15-member cast has worked hard for the past two months to bring “Romeo and Juliet” to life. Extra challenges come from the fact that almost all of Western’s theater students are part of this production, and several cast members play multiple roles and work as the stage crew, Stephen explained.
Performing Shakespeare is also a unique challenge in and of itself, but Stephen is confident that the actors have worked hard to understand and present the material in a way that will be accessible and relatable for the audience.
The actors are doing well with learning and performing Shakespeare’s beautiful but complex language, according to Stephen. For anyone thinking of watching the show who’s worried about being confused, Stephen said that Shakespeare isn’t difficult to understand as long as the actors are doing their job with clear intonation and understanding — which he believes this cast is capable of.
Many of the cast members have been in classes with Stephen where they study Shakespeare and have to break down the language and put it into their own words, so they have a good understanding of it already and can communicate it well.
Stephen also pointed out that Shakespeare is good for singers, which the cast is full of. Even though there aren’t songs in the play like you would have in a musical, the language itself is poetry, and singers are able to understand and connect to the rhythm and flow, Stephen said.
One unique thing about this cast that makes their hard work even more impressive is the fact that the leads, Romeo and Juliet themselves, are played by high school students. Both actors have worked with the Western theater department before, and Stephen said they’re talented and mature performers. But they are teenagers, which is accurate for the characters as Shakespeare wrote them.
While the characters are close to what Shakespeare envisioned, the setting is not. Rather than taking place in the traditional “fair Verona,” Stephen’s version of the play is set in modern-day Washington, D.C. Townhouses and cherry trees set the stage as a street on Capitol Hill, and modern clothing for the costumes will bring the characters into our world.
Stephen said one of the hardest parts of directing this production was deciding on the setting and how to present the well-known play. He ultimately chose to do a modern take because he believes “the story is so relevant to what we’re going through today.”
“Romeo and Juliet” is not political, and Stephen said he doesn’t want to try to use it to make any political statements, but he believes the story does mirror current issues in significant ways. The play explores deep-seated divisions and examines what happens when the status quo is based on two sides hating each other — as well as the sacrifice required to break through those divisions.
“We felt that this would be an important story to tell at this time,” Stephen said. He hopes the story of two kids coming together despite divisions will make audience members think.
With its timeless appeal and relevant messages, “Romeo and Juliet” is bringing Shakespeare back to Western’s main stage in a powerful way.