ROCK SPRINGS — When the pandemic first became a reality for us, we were dealing with the unknown. I remember looking around my shop thinking: “Is this the end of Buckin’ Coffee? All the hard work, the long hours, and the good times we’ve had in this shop? And all of the other small businesses — what will become of them?”
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office would come and drop off letters to keep us informed about the mandates the state was giving to businesses. Our hearts would sink when we saw the Sheriff’s vehicle pull up. We didn’t know if that would be the day we were getting shut down.
After the shock and the worry subsided a bit, we decided to do whatever it took to keep Buckin’ Coffee going. There were quite a few obstacles to overcome, but with the help of our wonderful customers we kept going.
One obstacle that comes to mind was the rationing of groceries. We were a little panicked when the milk started getting rationed. It’s hard to run a coffee shop without milk. That’s when our customers stepped up and said “how can we help?” Customers started going and getting milk for us a little at a time.
There were many instances where our customers came to our rescue. They would be here every day asking us — how we are doing, do we need anything, and are we doing ok financially? Our customers are like family, that’s for sure.
Of course, our manager Rylee Phelps and our team at Buckin’ Coffee can’t be left out. They are the backbone of this company.
Now we are looking towards the future. There are a lot of new and exciting things coming to Buckin’ Coffee this year — new directions and opportunities for us. We have been blessed in so many ways and we are thankful to everyone who stood behind us during the pandemic. We made it through, with the help of our family and friends.