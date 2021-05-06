SWEETWATER COUNTY — Stop by the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River or Rock Springs Young at Heart to pick up a tag or make a donation to help local seniors and their pets.
Care for Critters is a fundraiser designed to help seniors care for their pets by providing food, vaccinations, and other items. Tags located on bulletin boards at the two senior centers list needed items for a specific pet. People can pick a tag, purchase the requested items, and bring the purchases to the appropriate senior center with the tag attached by Friday, May 14.
The fundraiser will wrap up with a free luncheon at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at the Golden Hour Senior Center. It is sponsored by AARP.