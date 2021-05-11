GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River will be celebrating Arbor Day on Thursday, followed up by the annual Green River Chamber of Commerce cleanup day on Saturday.
The Green River City Council approved two different proclamations for these events at their May 4 meeting, according to a press release.
This Thursday, May 13, is Arbor Day, and the city will be hosting an event at Riverview Cemetery. From 4-6 p.m., the city will hand out 100 free saplings on a first come first serve basis.
The city recently planted 21 new trees at the cemetery, replacing those lost after the September wind storm. The trees were donated by Rocky Mountain Power. The city also recently replaced damaged sod at the cemetery.
"The event Thursday is not formal. Just stop by, get a free tree sapling, and check out the new trees that have been planted," the press release said.
On Saturday, the Green River Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Clean Up Green River day. Those who want to participate should stop by the Green River Visitor’s Center on the West end of Green River from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.