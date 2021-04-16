ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will again join Community College Month (#CCMonth), a month-long grassroots education and stigma-busting campaign coordinated by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).
The primary goals of #CCmonth are to improve awareness of the economic, academic, and equity advantages of attending community colleges, and to bust longtime stigmas wrongly associated with public two-year colleges.
Western guarantees access to affordable, high-quality higher education, fair admissions, and offers services for adult students who have to work to support their families. Without community colleges like Western, many American students would not be able to access higher education at all.
Western serves Southwest Wyoming in providing a robust workforce, and is the primary educator of life-saving careers such as nursing and other healthcare professions - who have been crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees (WACCT), 75 percent of the University of Wyoming’s graduates were community college transfers; Wyoming’s community colleges enroll nearly three-fourths of all college students in the state; and for every dollar invested in an education from Western, an average of $4.50 in social benefits will accrue to our counties and Wyoming in the form of reduced crime, lower welfare, unemployment, and increased health and well-being.
Community colleges serve as an onramp to bachelor’s, master’s and higher-level degrees for many students, and provide workforce training - particularly for the most demographically and socioeconomically diverse students. Western even offers a fully-online Bachelor of Business Management Degree.
“Western strives to be the economic engine throughout our service area. We aim to provide all of our students with the tools they need to enter the workforce confidently, paired with desirable skills employers are seeking. For our students continuing their education, we build partnerships with other institutions to ensure our students transition into their next steps as seamlessly as possible. We want all Western students to be prepared for whatever is on their horizon,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western Wyoming Community College.
During Community College Month, Western students and alumni can share their story on social media by using #MyWesternStory and #CCMonth. Join Downtown Rock Springs in celebrating Western at College Night on April 20 from 4-7PM, wearing Western gear. The College’s Bookstore is offering a 20 percent discount April 12-20. Visit wwccbookstore.com for details.
Western’s Online Learning Program is ranked nationally, including Top Online Colleges and Best Affordable Online Degrees in the U.S. by Best Value Schools in 2021. Western’s faculty is known for caring about their students. The small class sizes make student learning more successful. Western was ranked tenth in the U.S. for Best Student to Faculty Ratio in 2021 by intelligent.com.
Fall registration opens on April 14. Visit westernwyoming.edu/apply.
To learn more about Western’s program offerings, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics. To explore Western’s new Bachelor of Business Management degree, visit westernwyoming.edu/bachelors.