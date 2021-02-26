GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River has begun working with Longhorn Construction to break down the green waste pile at the rodeo grounds, and making plans for the mulch that will come from the green debris. The pile of trees and limbs came from the September wind and snow event that knocked down several hundred trees in Green River.
Some of the mulch will be used for city projects, and some mulch and manure is currently available for city residents.
Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow explained the city's plans in the following statement:
What is the city of Green River going to do with the big pile of mulch at the rodeo grounds? How can I get some? We at the city are hearing these questions a lot these days, and we wanted to share with you our plan to use this material for the benefit of the city and its residents.
On September 8, 2020, the city of Green River experienced a massive windstorm that damaged and uprooted hundreds of trees around the city. As a community, we came together in the weeks and months that followed to help each other clean up, and the rodeo grounds became a central depository for the green waste debris generated by that storm. This location was ideal in that it was big enough to accommodate over a dozen trucks unloading at a time.
Thank you for keeping this temporary green waste location free from trash! That has made processing the green waste a much cleaner operation.
Since the storm debris can’t stay at the rodeo grounds forever, the city contracted with Longhorn Construction to process the debris and haul it to the closed landfill for stockpiling. Longhorn’s contract allows them to be paid for how much mulch goes across the transfer station scale, so it’s important that we let them complete their work at the rodeo grounds. They will be finishing soon, so the rodeo grounds will no longer be available for dropping off green waste.
All green waste should now be taken to the transfer station or placed in your curbside green waste bin. Please remember that green waste is free to drop at the transfer station, and please keep your curbside green waste can free from trash. Material from the curbside green waste cans goes to the same uses as the rodeo grounds mulch.
Our goal at the city is to use the mulch for future city projects. It will be used for erosion control and reclamation of bare ground on city projects. Much of the material will also be composted with the horse manure from the municipal corrals. That process will take time to achieve a good composted product, but we eventually want to make that material available to the residents of the community.
In the meantime, we will begin making aged manure that has been composting available this spring. There is also a stockpile of mulched green debris at the cemetery, and that material is available for residents now. This area is located just to the right prior to entering the Riverview Cemetery. Residents can take all they want. Depending on demand, we may also be able to make additional material available this spring.
While no one wanted the Labor Day storm that generated so much green waste material, we at the city are trying to make the best of the situation by planning ways that the material can be reused to make Green River an even better place to live. Thank you for keeping the city clean and green.