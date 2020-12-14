P.E.O. Chapter AY stockings
GREEN RIVER — P.E.O. Chapter AY filled 70 stockings for the residents of Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. They made more than 50 star snowflakes for the Mansface Residents. The chapter's members wanted to spread joy and cheer to the residents of both places this time of year especially with the quarantine for COVID-19. P.E.O. is a Philanthropically Educational Organization dedicated to educating women nationally and globally.
