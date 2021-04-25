ROCK SPRINGS — Webelos Cub Scouts Aven Conover and Matthew Lemon received their Arrow of Light awards on April 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building. The Arrow of Light is the highest award a Cub Scout can earn. After receiving wooden Arrow of Light plaques, made by craftsman Brent Weber, the Scouts bridged into Scout BSA Troop 86, where they were welcomed by Den Chief Logan Conover and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle. They then left with the troop for a campout down Big Firehole Road.