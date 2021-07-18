BSA Troop 86 members who participated in a quarterly Court of Honor on July 8 included front from left Aven Conover, Adam Hill, Logan Conover, Alex Croft and Ty Corbett. Middle row is Dustin Conover, Koen Asper, Logan May, Robert Roswell, Matthew Lemon, leader Vera Trefethen, Bob Aldred and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle. Back row is Nathaniel Lemon, Conner Murray, Skyler Riddle, Reiden Godfrey, Dalan Wiberg, Kaleb Cheney, Adam Lemon and Cameron May.