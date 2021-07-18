ROCK Springs — BSA Troop 86 members participated in their quarterly Court of Honor July 8 at Rock Springs Young at Heart. The program, which was planned and conducted by Matthew Lemon, began with an opening prayer by Logan May and an opening flag ceremony by the Turtle Patrol.
Guest speaker Nathaniel Lemon told the story of Green Beret James Rowe, who was captured by the enemy in 1963. After Rowe escaped, "my Scout training helped me to survive those five years as a prisoner of war. I might have died, as some of my friends did, if I had not had the benefit of Scouting. Woodcraft, cooking, first aid, fishing, and most important, an understanding of nature helped me stay alive, he said in a press release." Lemon then went on to list other benefits of Scouting, such as developing personal management skills, building relationships with adult role models, learning to work as a team, and learning to do hard things.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented merit badges and rank badges. Adam Hill was welcomed as a new Scout and received his Scout Badge. Aven Conover and Matthew Lemon also received Scout badges. Tenderfoot badges went to Braxton Reed, Josh Harris, Logan May and Aven Conover. Gregory Lauridsen and Ty Corbett were recognized for earning Second Class. Lauridsen also received his First Class Badge. Logan Conover, Adam Lemon and Bob Aldred received Star rank.
Most of the 89 merit badges awarded to the 21 active Scouts in the troop had been earned at Camp Hunt. Camp badges included Kayaking, Small boat Sailing, Wilderness Survival, Archery, Pioneering, Leatherwork and Environmental Science. In addition to camp badges, some Scouts had earned Mining in Society, Communications, Cooking, Scholarship and Music.
The program was Nathan Riddle's last Court of Honor as Scoutmaster, and he was presented with a souvenir compass and multipurpose tool from the troop and a plaque from Dustin Conover, the troop's new Scoutmaster.
The Turtle Patrol performed the closing flag ceremony, and Vera Trefethen gave the closing prayer. Refreshments were served.
BSA Troop 86, which is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation, was formed when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stopped sponsoring Scouting. Scouting in general is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grades. Parents with children interested in joining Cub Scout Pack 86 or BSA Troop 86 may contact Conover or Trefethen at vmgt@live.com.