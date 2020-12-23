Alexander Croft and Kelly McGovern
ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Alexander Croft holds three of the 50 child-sized face masks he delivered to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern on Dec. 21at the administration building. Croft, who belongs to Troop 86, led others in sewing the masks for his Eagle Scout service project.
