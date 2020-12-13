ROCK SPRINGS — Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s organization for educators, conducted a Zoom meeting for its December meeting.
Sixteen members, along with State President Virginia Howard from Cheyenne and Northwest Vice President Susan Rae Long, also from Cheyenne, joined in the online meeting conducted by chapter president Marguerite Russold. Additional guests included Karen Santos, Regional Membership Chairman from Washington; Karen Kelley, State Treasurer, from Cheyenne; and Tori Lesher, state Altruistic Chairman, from Cheyenne.
For introductions, Russold asked each member to share a clue to their favorite Christmas song, and members guessed the song based on the clue. Chaplain Barb Twomey read the thought for the day. Twomey shared parts of letters written by teachers from around the world concerning their thoughts about teaching during 2020 and the pandemic. Secretary Dena Lyon read the minutes from the last business meeting in November.
Russold maintained the customary format, and various committees reported on activities from the past month. Courtesy chairman Joy Christain read a thank you note from Edna Larsen for the help she received from Epsilon members during her recent convalescence. Happily, Larsen was able to attend the meeting via Zoom. Susan Magnuson also reported that Christmas cards had been sent to our current out of state members.
One complication of a virtual attendance concerns the organization’s altruistic endeavors. Each month, members have collected money for the World Understanding project. Members were asked to keep change, and it will be collected as soon as members meet in person. An additional fund raising effort concerns the scholarship basket that is raffled each month with funds being used to finance a scholarship to a woman who is continuing her schooling in the field of education. Susan Magnuson, one of the hostesses of the month along with Joy Christain and Angie Banks, displayed the raffle basket for all to see. Members present were entered into the drawing, and Mariah Roth won the basket. All members were again asked to donate to the scholarship fund once physical attendance is possible. An additional altruistic donation was made to the state altruistic project, spearheaded by State President Howard. Howard’s lifelong commitment to music is evident in her chosen altruistic endeavor. She has asked members to raise money that will be used to pay for private music lessons for qualifying high school students in Cheyenne. Historically, the state president selects a worthy cause in her home city as the recipient of the state project. Janelle Parton proposed that Epsilon chapter donate money in order to fund one of the scholarships, and the motion carried.
Fraternity Education Chairman Joy Christain led members in an activity designed to test their knowledge of the organization. As a group, members completed lyrics from the organization’s official song that had been sent to members with missing words.As a final show of fraternity, members displayed the gifts they had received from other members as part of a Christmas gift exchange. The meeting concluded with members singing the “Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa” online with each other.
Other members in attendance included Jolene Reekers, Candace Foster, Mandy Sewell, Amanda Buel, Brie Westbrook, Alysia McGaha and and Sysser Duncan.