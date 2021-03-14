ROCK SPRINGS — Members of Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa took a field trip to Heart of the Home kitchen store where owner Shelley Irwin was waiting to conduct the month’s program on March 6.
Irwin provided a tasting table for sampling the vinegars and oils they currently stock. Members had the opportunity to shop, and ask questions on products, and received a discount for items they purchased.
Prior to the field trip, President Marguerite Russold welcomed members to the Santa Fe Southwest Grill Restaurant for a breakfast meeting and also conducted the meeting online for members who wished to attend virtually.
Courtesy chairman Joy Christain reported on the various birthday cards she sent for the month, along with sympathy and thinking of you cards. State President Virginia Howard also sent communications to the chapter.
This spring all members of Alpha Delta Kappa will have the opportunity to select the next World Understanding program. Laurie Hanks provided background to the World Understanding program. Since 2009 when the program began, more than $340,000 has been donated by members internationally for various causes including financing bookmobiles in South Dakota, building schools in Viet Nam, Peru and Haiti, and supporting orphanages with missions to educate children. Voting will take place online, and the new program will be announced at the International Convention which will be virtually in July.
Epsilon members also voted on the recipient for the education scholarship it awards yearly. The recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to continue her studies as she works toward her degree in elementary education. The recipient’s name will be announced after the official presentation.
Susan Magnuson conducted the fraternity education program for the month. Magnuson discussed the various scholarships available to members. Applications are now online, and members were encouraged to apply. Various scholarships can be used for further degree studies, continuing education, recertification, and enrichment.
The raffle for the scholarship basket was won by Janelle Parton.
The meeting concluded with members singing The Lamp of ADK.
Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is an organization for women educators,
Hostesses Amanda Buel, Cheryl Notman and Marjane Telck decorated the tables with books and book marks to celebrate National Reading Month.
Other participating members included Dena Lyon, Sherri Stewarts, Edna Larsen, Mendi Maes, Sysser Duncan, Barb Twomey and Alysia McGaha.