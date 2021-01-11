ROCK SPRINGS — Local author Jen Atkinson presented her discussion with members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa during their Jan. 9 meeting at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar. Some members chose to attend the meeting in person, and others attended virtually through Zoom.
Atkinson told members of her early writing endeavors while growing up in Evanston, which included entering into the Young Authors competition. Throughout her school years, Atkinson said she was encouraged by numerous teachers to continue writing. Drawing minimally from life experiences, Atkinson has written young adult novels, children’s stories along with modern romance novels. Currently, Atkinson has eleven books published which are available to the public
Chapter President Marguerite Russold called the meeting to order and began the business portion of the meeting.Chaplain Barb Twomey read the thought for the day concerning giving encouragement and hope to students.
Various committees reported their monthly activities. Altruistic Chairman Paula Mahaffey has been working on the report she needs to file with international headquarters and reminded members to record their hours of service and any altruistic contributions they have made. In the last recorded biennium, from 2017-2019, members from across the country and other countries contributed more than $15 million to various organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Additional committee reports included updates concerning the yearly scholarship Epsilon chapter awards to a woman pursuing her degree in education; the sale of masks as a fund raising activity, which will have a Wyoming theme of a buffalo and 307; along with plans for creating more hospital bags for children who visit the hospital, which include activity booklets, crayons, and a small reading book.
Brie Westbrook won the scholarship basket which included various food items meant for a charcuterie board along with jewelry items from KEEP Collective.
An added benefit of the Zoom platform allowed members from around the state to attend the meeting as well. State President Virginia Howard, Northwest Region International Vice President Susan Rae Long, Sandy House, Valli Dobbin and Carolyn Turbiville joined the meeting from Cheyenne, while Gayle Lord from Casper also logged in to attend.
Hostesses were Amber Johnson, Dena Lyon and Mendi Maes.
Other members attending included Sysser Duncan, Kari Lowinske, Alysia McGaha, Joy Christain, Cheryl Notman, Mariah Roth, Mandy Sewell and Janelle Parton.
Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa is a women’s honorary education organization.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill along with a Zoom option.