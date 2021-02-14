ROCK SPRINGS — Epsilon Chapter of the teachers’ organization Alpha Delta Kappa participated in yoga prior to their Feb. 6 meeting at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill along with some members who attended virtually.
Members were led by instructor Leslie Zanetti in a 30-minute yoga session focusing on stretching and breathing. Zanetti is a yoga instructor at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center where she conducts classes in Yoga and Yoga Fusion.
Chapter president Marguerite Russold called the business meeting to order. Secretary Dena Lyon reported that she took soda pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald house in Salt Lake City and read a thank you note they sent for the donation. Pop tabs are collected and recycled by McDonald houses across the country. They are recycled and the proceeds are used to help finance programs for families staying at the various houses.
Susan Magnuson led the members in a fraternity education program requiring participants to solve Alpha Delta Kappa based idioms.
Laurie Hanks informed members of a prospective candidate for the yearly scholarship awarded in the spring for a female student continuing her education as an education major. The scholarship is funded through ticket sales of a monthly raffle basket provided by the hostesses.
This month’s raffle winner was Virginia Howard, the Wyoming State President who joined the meeting virtually from Cheyenne.
The hostesses included Mariah Roth, Candace Foster and Laurie Hanks. The hostesses decorated the tables with candy hearts and Valentines. Janelle Parton read the devotional which included various Valentine’s Day quotes.
Other members at the meeting included Joy Christian, Shanon DeBernardi, Alissa Ekdahl, Edna Larsen, Kari Lowinske, Mendi Maes and Brie Westbrook.
The next meeting will be at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill along with members attending virtually. Following the meeting, members plan to visit Heart of the Home Kitchen store.