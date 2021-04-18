ROCK SPRINGS — Members of Epsilon Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa created children’s activity packs on April 10 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill.
The program involved members creating activity packs that are donated to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for children to use while visiting the hospital. Susan Magnuson, who coordinates this project, instructed members on what items needed to be in each plastic sealing bag. These bags contain an activity booklet of puzzles, a package of Crayons for the activity packet, and a reading book. The books are either for young readers or chapter books for more advanced readers. Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary teachers’ organization, and because of the organization’s roots in education and its love of reading, the books are the children’s to keep when they leave the hospital. For years, this ongoing project has benefited numerous children who have visited the hospital.
Chapter President Marguerite Russold presided over the business meeting. Chaplain Barb Twomey read the thought for the day, which was taken from “Devotions: The Cornerstone for Teachers.”
Various officers and committee chairmen reported on the month’s activities. Members learned that April has been designated the month for Wyoming chapters to support the International Teacher Education Program. The International Teacher Education Scholarship provides as many as seven young women from countries other than the United States the opportunity to study in American colleges or universities. The women must be non-U.S. citizens living outside the United States who plan on entering the teaching profession or be engaged in the teaching profession. One of the current students who is studying in the region that Wyoming belongs to, is Trang Hoang who is from Vietnam. Hoang is currently finishing her master’s degree at the University of Washington in Seattle in the field of international education policy. Epsilon members will send cards along with small gifts during this time.
This summer will mark the 32nd International Convention. While the convention will be virtual this year, delegates with voting privileges are still needed. Epsilon’s delegates will be Marguerite Russold and Brie Westbrook. Additional members who will plan to attend virtual meetings include Susan Magnuson, Kari Lowinske, Joy Christain and Janelle Parton.
Hostesses Alysia McGaha and Edna Larsen had created spring treat boxes as favors which included treats along with a mask.
Joy Christain won the raffle basket containing various bath salts and lotions. The raffle proceeds help fund a local scholarship that is given to a woman who is continuing her pursuit of a degree in education.
Next month will mark the final business meeting planned for the year. Members will be meeting in Green River for breakfast and will then tour Riverside Nursery and Greenhouse. Members will be able to create container gardens at this time. As the teaching year winds down, Epsilon typically takes a summer hiatus from meetings; however, plans are already in place for members to meet in June for a social event.
Members will gather to honor the Longest Day, a nation-wide event organized by the Alzheimer’s Association. Alpha Delta Kappa voted to support this organization in 2013, and since that time has donated more than $400,000 to the organization. Members will gather at this time to vote on proposed altruistic projects in addition to supporting the Longest Day with activities.