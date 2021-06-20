ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Dalan Wiberg, Skyler Riddle, Austin Riddle and Alexander Croft received their Eagle Scout Awards at a special Court of Honor June 18 at the White Mountain Library.
The four Scouts in Troop 86 were recognized for earning Scouting's highest award, the rank of Eagle.
The program began with a welcome by Josh Sorensen. Russ Foxley gave the invocation. Troop 86, led by Senior Patrol Leader Logan Conover, performed the opening flag ceremony.
Guest speaker Ben Hansen spoke of the good memories Scouting provides. A slide show of pictures showed the Scouts in the Cub Scout program and at campouts and outings.
Assistant Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen led the Eagles in the Eagle Charge, which is a promise new Eagles make to live by the Scout Oath and Law for the rest of their lives.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented the Scouts with their Eagle Scout Badges. The Scouts then presented parent and mentor pins. Riddle received mentor pins from Croft and Wiberg. Trefethen received mentor pins from all four Eagles.
Troop 86 performed the closing flag ceremony, and Lynn Croft gave the benediction.
To earn the rank of Eagle, a Scout must devote several years of work and service. They must earn 21 merit badges, including required ones such as first aid, emergency preparedness, cooking and camping.