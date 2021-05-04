YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

April 21

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Marilyn Bertoncelj

3. Lowell Merrell

Other player: Marjene West

April 28

1. Marilyn Bertoncelj

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Bob McCaskill

Pinochle

April 22

1. Betty DuPape

2. Kevin Maloney

3. Georgeen Harris

Other player: Jim Rafferty

April 29

1. Betty DuPape

2. Jim Rafferty

Other player: Ann Strand-Budd

Hand and Foot

April 23

Table 1: Eileen Beyers, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Table 2: Vera Reed, Kaylou Lightner and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Other players: Sue Henning, Sue Riggs, Marjene West and Deb Willoughby

April 30

Table 1: Eileen Beyers, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Table 2: Kaylou Lightner and Vera Reid

Table 3: Joan Bruderer, Tammie DuPape and Deb Willoughby

Other players: Sue Henning, Kevin Maloney, Jill Barbuto, Sue Riggs and Marjene West

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

April 22

1. Myrna Graham

2. Cherylnn Legault

3. Rob Kern

Other players: Gloria Culp, Rheta Eychner, Cleone Haughey, Goldie Buckendorf, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Melba Liberty, James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Kathy McCormick, Charlene Miller and Mark Pleasant

April 26

1. Anne Vollmer

2. Phyllis Bingham

3. Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter, Cleone Haughey, Charlene Miller and Kathy McCormick

Bingo

April 21

Large Pot: Mary Odell

Small Pots: Mary Odell and Goldie Buckendorf

