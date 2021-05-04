YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
April 21
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Marilyn Bertoncelj
3. Lowell Merrell
Other player: Marjene West
April 28
1. Marilyn Bertoncelj
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Bob McCaskill
Pinochle
April 22
1. Betty DuPape
2. Kevin Maloney
3. Georgeen Harris
Other player: Jim Rafferty
April 29
1. Betty DuPape
2. Jim Rafferty
Other player: Ann Strand-Budd
Hand and Foot
April 23
Table 1: Eileen Beyers, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Table 2: Vera Reed, Kaylou Lightner and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Other players: Sue Henning, Sue Riggs, Marjene West and Deb Willoughby
April 30
Table 1: Eileen Beyers, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Table 2: Kaylou Lightner and Vera Reid
Table 3: Joan Bruderer, Tammie DuPape and Deb Willoughby
Other players: Sue Henning, Kevin Maloney, Jill Barbuto, Sue Riggs and Marjene West
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
April 22
1. Myrna Graham
2. Cherylnn Legault
3. Rob Kern
Other players: Gloria Culp, Rheta Eychner, Cleone Haughey, Goldie Buckendorf, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Melba Liberty, James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Kathy McCormick, Charlene Miller and Mark Pleasant
April 26
1. Anne Vollmer
2. Phyllis Bingham
3. Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter, Cleone Haughey, Charlene Miller and Kathy McCormick
Bingo
April 21
Large Pot: Mary Odell
Small Pots: Mary Odell and Goldie Buckendorf