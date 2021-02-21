GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bingo
Feb. 3
Winner: Ann Lowe
Other players: Gloria Culp, Carol Dibble, Linda Ellison, Glenn Gardea, Cleone Haughey, Gail Heikkinen, Wes Heikkinen, Christine Sivertson and Amy Woolcott
Pinochle
Feb. 4
1. Myrna Graham
2. Debbie Leathers
3. Ann Vollmer
Other players: Charlene Miller, Ann Lowe, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Cherylynn Legault, Goldie Buckendorf, Gloria Culp, James Baker and Kathy McCormick
Feb. 8
1. Charlene Miller
2. Debbie Leathers
3. Rheta Eychner
Other players: Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Bonnie Riley, Gloria Culp, Kathy McCormick and Goldie Buckendorf
Feb. 11
1. Goldie Buckendorf
2. Rose Lavato
3. Debbie Leathers
Other players: Myrna Graham, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Phyllis Bingham, James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Mark Pleasant, Stephanie Majdic, Melba Liberty, Cherylnn Legault and Kathy McCormick
Feb. 18
1. Cherylnn Legault
2. Melba Liberty
3. James Baker
Other players: Debbie Leathers, Ann Lowe, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Anne Vollmer, Kathy McCormick, Goldie Buckendorf and Stephanie Majdic