GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bingo

Feb. 3

Winner: Ann Lowe

Other players: Gloria Culp, Carol Dibble, Linda Ellison, Glenn Gardea, Cleone Haughey, Gail Heikkinen, Wes Heikkinen, Christine Sivertson and Amy Woolcott

Pinochle

Feb. 4

1. Myrna Graham

2. Debbie Leathers

3. Ann Vollmer

Other players: Charlene Miller, Ann Lowe, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Cherylynn Legault, Goldie Buckendorf, Gloria Culp, James Baker and Kathy McCormick

Feb. 8

1. Charlene Miller

2. Debbie Leathers

3. Rheta Eychner

Other players: Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Bonnie Riley, Gloria Culp, Kathy McCormick and Goldie Buckendorf

Feb. 11

1. Goldie Buckendorf

2. Rose Lavato

3. Debbie Leathers

Other players: Myrna Graham, Charlene Miller, Gloria Culp, Phyllis Bingham, James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Mark Pleasant, Stephanie Majdic, Melba Liberty, Cherylnn Legault and Kathy McCormick

Feb. 18

1. Cherylnn Legault

2. Melba Liberty

3. James Baker

Other players: Debbie Leathers, Ann Lowe, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Anne Vollmer, Kathy McCormick, Goldie Buckendorf and Stephanie Majdic

comments powered by Disqus