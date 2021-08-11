...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and Southern Wyoming, including the Wind River
Basin.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday, August 11th.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires continues to be observed across much
of western and central Wyoming. The smoke is limiting visibilities
at times and creating poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Table 1: Sue Henning, Beulah Doyle and Marjene West
Table 2: Anita Wall, Beverly Routh and Charlene Grissom
Table 3: Wanda Daggett and Amanda Eldridge
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Mary Jo Kershisnik, Kevin Maloney, Alice Paul, Vera Reid, Sue Riggs and Sandra Wadsworth
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER
Bunco
Aug. 3
Most Wins: Gayle Bacila
Most Naturals: Cleone Haughey
Aug. 10
Most Wins: Gayle Bacila
Most Naturals: Cleone Haughey
Bingo
Aug. 4
Large Pot: Theresa Moltzan
Small Pot: Mary Odell
Pinochle
Aug. 2
1. Kathy McCormick
2. Ann Lowe
3. Anne Vollmer
Other players: James Baker, Jona Jimeno, Phyllis Bingham, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Wagner, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp, Mark Pleasant, Fern Linton, Fred Linton and Cherylnn Legault
Aug. 5
1. Goldie Buckendorf
2. Eva Wagner
3. Pat Cywinsky
Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Phyllis Bingham, Kathy McCormick, Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Fern Linton, Fred Linton, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe and Cherylnn Legault
Aug. 9
1. Anne Vollmer
2. Rob Kern
3. James Baker
Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Phyllis Bingham, Myrna Graham, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Charlene Miller and Jona Jimeno