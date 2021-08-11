ROCK SPRINGS YOUNG AT HEART

Mexican Train

Aug. 4

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Marilyn Bertoncelj

3. Bob McCaskill

Other player: Marcia Buddecke

Pinochle

Aug. 5

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Betty DuPape

3. Jim Rafferty

Other player: Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

Aug. 6

Table 1: Sue Henning, Beulah Doyle and Marjene West

Table 2: Anita Wall, Beverly Routh and Charlene Grissom

Table 3: Wanda Daggett and Amanda Eldridge

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Mary Jo Kershisnik, Kevin Maloney, Alice Paul, Vera Reid, Sue Riggs and Sandra Wadsworth

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER

Bunco

Aug. 3

Most Wins: Gayle Bacila

Most Naturals: Cleone Haughey

Aug. 10

Most Wins: Gayle Bacila

Most Naturals: Cleone Haughey

Bingo

Aug. 4

Large Pot: Theresa Moltzan

Small Pot: Mary Odell

Pinochle

Aug. 2

1. Kathy McCormick

2. Ann Lowe

3. Anne Vollmer

Other players: James Baker, Jona Jimeno, Phyllis Bingham, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Wagner, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp, Mark Pleasant, Fern Linton, Fred Linton and Cherylnn Legault

Aug. 5

1. Goldie Buckendorf

2. Eva Wagner

3. Pat Cywinsky

Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Phyllis Bingham, Kathy McCormick, Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Fern Linton, Fred Linton, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe and Cherylnn Legault

Aug. 9

1. Anne Vollmer

2. Rob Kern

3. James Baker

Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Phyllis Bingham, Myrna Graham, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter, Charlene Miller and Jona Jimeno

Bridge

July 12

1. Diane Fenton

2. Ann Strand

July 13

1. Diane Fenton

2. Marty Shantz and Carolyn Carollo

July 19

1. Barb Walker

2. Diane Fenton

