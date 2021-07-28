ROCK SPRINGS YOUNG AT HEART
Pinochle
July 22
1. Betty DuPape
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Eunice Kiernan
Other player: Anita Wall
Hand and Foot
July 23
Table 1: Beverly Reed, Kelly Michelle and Betty DuPape
Table 2: Sandra Wadsworth, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh and Amanda Eldridge
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER
Pinochle
July 15
1. Myrna Graham
2. Cherylnn Legault
3. Melba Liberty
Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Goldie Buckendorf, Kathy McCormick, Cleone Haughey, Mark Pleasant, Gloria Culp and Kathy Tarter
July 19
1. Anne Vollmer
2. James Baker
3. Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: Ann Lowe, Shelly Meredith, Kirk Meredith, Phyllis Bingham, Myrna Graham, Kathy McCormick, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp and Kathy Tarter
Bunco
July 20
Most Wins: Gloria Culp and Ann Lowe
Most Naturals: Kathy Tarter
Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Gayle Bacila, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Joyce Gardiner, Phyllis Bingham and Carmen Tune
Bridge
July 19
1. Barb Walker
2. Diane Fenton