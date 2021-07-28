ROCK SPRINGS YOUNG AT HEART

Pinochle

July 22

1. Betty DuPape

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other player: Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

July 23

Table 1: Beverly Reed, Kelly Michelle and Betty DuPape

Table 2: Sandra Wadsworth, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Alice Paul

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh and Amanda Eldridge

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER

Pinochle

July 15

1. Myrna Graham

2. Cherylnn Legault

3. Melba Liberty

Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Goldie Buckendorf, Kathy McCormick, Cleone Haughey, Mark Pleasant, Gloria Culp and Kathy Tarter

July 19

1. Anne Vollmer

2. James Baker

3. Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: Ann Lowe, Shelly Meredith, Kirk Meredith, Phyllis Bingham, Myrna Graham, Kathy McCormick, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp and Kathy Tarter

Bunco

July 20

Most Wins: Gloria Culp and Ann Lowe

Most Naturals: Kathy Tarter

Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Gayle Bacila, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Joyce Gardiner, Phyllis Bingham and Carmen Tune

Bridge

July 19

1. Barb Walker

2. Diane Fenton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus