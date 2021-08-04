ROCK SPRINGS YOUNG AT HEART

Mexican Train

July 28

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Linda Merrell

3. Marcia Buddecke

Other player: Bob McCaskell

Pinochle

July 29

1. Jim Rafferty

2. Betty DuPape

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other players: Georgeen Harris and Ann Strand-Budd

Hand and Foot

July 30

Table 1: Vera Reid, Marcia Buddecke and Sue Riggs

Table 2: Sandra Wadsworth, Beulah Doyle and Charlene Grissom

Other players: Amanda Eldridge, Sue Henning, Sue McGuire, Wanda Daggett, Jill Barbuto and Beverly Routh

