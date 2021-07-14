YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
July 7
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Marjene West
3. Bob McCaskill
Pinochle
July 8
1. Betty DuPape
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Eunice Kiernan
Other players: Paul Mundschenk and Anita Wall
Hand and Foot
July 9
Table 1: Marcia Buddecke, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Other players: Beverly Routh, Marjene West and Mary Jo Kershisnik
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
July 8
1. James Baker
2. Cleone Haughey
3. Melba Liberty
Other players: Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, Gay Tollefson, Goldie Buckendorf and Cherylnn Legault
July 12
1. James Baker
2. Goldie Buckendorf
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players: Anne Vollmer, Cherylnn Legault, Phyllis Bingham, Cleone Haughey, Fred Linton, Kathy McCormick, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe and Rheta Eychner
Bridge
July 6
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Marty Shantz