YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

July 7

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Marjene West

3. Bob McCaskill

Pinochle

July 8

1. Betty DuPape

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other players: Paul Mundschenk and Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

July 9

Table 1: Marcia Buddecke, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Other players: Beverly Routh, Marjene West and Mary Jo Kershisnik

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

July 8

1. James Baker

2. Cleone Haughey

3. Melba Liberty

Other players: Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Myrna Graham, Gay Tollefson, Goldie Buckendorf and Cherylnn Legault

July 12

1. James Baker

2. Goldie Buckendorf

3. Kathy Tarter

Other players: Anne Vollmer, Cherylnn Legault, Phyllis Bingham, Cleone Haughey, Fred Linton, Kathy McCormick, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe and Rheta Eychner

Bridge

July 6

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Marty Shantz

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus