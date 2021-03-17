YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

March 10

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Betty DuPape

Pinochle

March 11

1. Anita Wall

2. Georgeen Harris

3. Jim Rafferty

Other players: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Keith Shiflett and Ann Strand-Budd

Hand and Foot

March 12

Table 1: Anita Wall, Sue Riggs and Vera Reid

Table 2: Beverly Reed, Shannon Mahaffey and Eileen Byers

Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Due Henning, Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue McGuire and Marjene West

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

March 11

1. Goldie Buckendorf

2. Stephanie Majdic

3. James Baker

Other players: Debbie Leathers, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Charlene Miller, Mark Pleasant, Cherylnn Legault, Larry Majdic and Charlie Conroy

Bingo

March 3

Grand prize winner: Ed Phillips

Other winners: Goldie Buckendorf and Cleone Haughey

Other players: Gloria Culp, Linda Ellison, Wes Heikkenen, Gail Heikkinen, Charlie Stanley, Paula Wall, Viola Espinoza and Christine Sivertson

comments powered by Disqus