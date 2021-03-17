YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
March 10
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Betty DuPape
Pinochle
March 11
1. Anita Wall
2. Georgeen Harris
3. Jim Rafferty
Other players: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Keith Shiflett and Ann Strand-Budd
Hand and Foot
March 12
Table 1: Anita Wall, Sue Riggs and Vera Reid
Table 2: Beverly Reed, Shannon Mahaffey and Eileen Byers
Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Due Henning, Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue McGuire and Marjene West
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
March 11
1. Goldie Buckendorf
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. James Baker
Other players: Debbie Leathers, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe, Charlene Miller, Mark Pleasant, Cherylnn Legault, Larry Majdic and Charlie Conroy
Bingo
March 3
Grand prize winner: Ed Phillips
Other winners: Goldie Buckendorf and Cleone Haughey
Other players: Gloria Culp, Linda Ellison, Wes Heikkenen, Gail Heikkinen, Charlie Stanley, Paula Wall, Viola Espinoza and Christine Sivertson