YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
May 20
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Jim Rafferty
Other player: Betty DuPape
Hand and Foot
May 21
Table 1: Marjene West, Beverly Routh and Eileen Burgess
Table 2: Tammie DuPape Jill Barbuto and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Table 3: Sue Henning
Table 4: Beverly Routh and Beverly Reed
Other players: Joan Bruderer, Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape, Kaylou Lightner, Kevin Maloney, Sue Riggs, Deb Willoughby, Vera Reid and Kellie Michell
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
May 17
1. Marty Shantz
2. Diane Fenton
May 18
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Penny Kern
May 19
1. Marilyn McCoy
2. Charlene Miller
May 21
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Penny Kern
Pinochle
May 17
1. Myrna Graham
2. James Baker
3. Gloria Culp
Other players: Ann Lowe, Phyllis Bingham, Goldie Buckendorf, Anne Vollmer, Kathy Tarter, Karen Malicoat, Jona Jimeno, Cleone Haughey and Rob Kern
May 20
1. James Baker
2. Myrna Graham
3. Ann Lowe
Other Players: Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Kathy Tarter, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Rob Kern, Anne Vollmer, bonnie Riley, Charlie Conroy, Mark Pleasant, melba Liberty, Cherylnn Legault and Charlene Miller