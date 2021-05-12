YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
May 5
1 (tie). Marcia Buddecke
1. (tie). Darhl Simkin
2. Lowell Merrell
3.Bob McCaskill
Other players: Marilyn Bertoncelj and Marjene West
Pinochle
May 6
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Jim Rafferty
3. Betty DuPape
Other player: Georgeen Harris
Hand and Foot
May 7
Table 1: Beverly Reed, Sue Riggs and Betty DuPape
Table 2: Sue Henning, Tammie DuPape and Charlene Grissom
Table 3: Vera Reid and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Other players: Shirley Green, Sue McGuire, Jill Barbuto, Beverly Routh, Sandra Wadsworth, Marjene West, Joan Bruderer, Deb Willoughby