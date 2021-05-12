ROCK SPRINGS — A total of 89 Scouts and leaders from seven Scout BSA troops attended the Jim Bridger District Spring Camporee on May 7-8 at Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds. The troops included 4,8, 86, and 307 from Rock Springs, Troops 358 and 911 from Evanston, and Troop 7798 from Mountain View.
The troops gathered for a campfire program Friday evening and spent the night. Saturday they participated in activities that included knot tying, compass and GPS courses, knife safety, log throwing, nature walks and shooting.
The next campout for most troops will be 6 days at a resident Scout camp such as Camp Hunt or the Aquatics Center on Bear Lake.
Youth interested in joining the Boy Scout program should contact District Executive Budd Allen at 307-707-5365.