ROCK SPRINGS —The Retired School Employees’ Association is an organization of more than 60 past school employees in Sweetwater County. The Association provides a continued camaraderie among school employees and spouses with a shared interest. The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Monday during the months of October through April for lunch at different locations. They begin the year in August with a barbeque and end their year in May with a dinner. Their members form committees to host each meeting.
The Retired School Employees’ Association is a nonprofit organization which has provided monetary investments into our community. In the past, the group has provided funds for Create A Christmas, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, the Rock Springs High School academies and different school musical groups/ BOCES groups that have performed at their meetings. They look for entertainment for their meetings.
The members of the Retired School Employees Association enjoy being informed of community services. They have had presentations on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, the Chamber of Commerce, the Civic Center Silver Sneakers program and local legislators have returned from session to inform the members of bills that affect them. They look for programs from local groups to inform and entertain. Contact an officer if you would like to be a part of their meetings.
The 2020-2021 Officers include: Joan McLaren, President; Cheryl Confer, Vice-President; Josephine Profaizer, Treasurer; Linda Merrell, Secretary/ Contact; and Mary Bakke - Horton, Correspondence.