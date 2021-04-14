Reiden Godfrey

ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Reiden Godfrey spoke about saxophones and played his sax on April 8 in the backyard of leader Vera Trefethen as part of a campfire program planned and conducted by Braxton Reed. The Scouts belong to the Turtle Patrol of Troop 86 and are current working on their Communication Merit Badges.
