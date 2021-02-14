ROCK SPRINGS — Dalan Wiberg and 14 other Scouts BSA in Troop 86 met virtually once a week Jan. 7 through Feb. 4 with counselor Nathan Riddle to work on their Mining in Society merit badges. They were also given assignments to do at home.
Wiberg, Alex Croft, Logan Conover, Koen Asper, Elijah Goff, Cameron May and Skyler Ridfle completed their badges.Other Scouts have assignments left to complete.
Badge requirements included discussing the dangers someone might encounter in an abandoned mine, learning the use of 10 minerals, and learning the use of a miner's personal protective equipment. Scouts also learned how robots are used in mine rescues, and they virtually toured two types of mines. Mining in Society is one of more than 100 merit badges Scouts can earn. Others include First Aid, Camping, Bugling, Chess, Geology, Wilderness Survival, Woodcarving, Inventing, Dentistry, Genealogy, Surveying and Shotgun Shooting.