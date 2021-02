ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Logan Conover gives a thumbs up after successfully lighting a fire with flint and steel Feb. 9 on a troop outing. The troop met in the desert off Summit Drive, where patrol leaders led them in activities like lighting fires, throwing logs, playing capture the flag and making S'mores. Seventeen Boy Scouts and three Webelos Cub Scouts participated in the event. Leaders included Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle, Assistant Scoutmaster Dustin Conover and Webelos leaders Samantha Conover and Vera Trefethen.