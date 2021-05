ROCK SPRINGS — Cub Scout Demarius Ahenakew of Pack 86 built a pyramid of plastic cups on May 19 at the home of his leader Vera Trefethen. The activity was part of his Build It Up, Knock It Down Adventure. Others working on the Adventure included Christopher Devine, Leland Lux, Ziden Mortensen and Isaac Lemon. Cub Scout Pack 86 is for boys in grades kindergarten through fifth, and is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation.