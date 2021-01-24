Andrew and Gregory Lauridsen

ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA from left Andrew and Gregory Lauridsen display a tattered American flag before burning it in a respectful flag ceremony Jan. 20 in the backyard of leader Vera Trefethen. Webelos Cub Scouts in Pack 86 and Turtle Patrol members in Troop 86 retired six flags at the event.
comments powered by Disqus