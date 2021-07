ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Aven Conover displays the basket he wove for the Basketry Merit Badge on July 9 at the home of his leader Vera Trefethen. The badge required the Scouts to weave a round basket, a square basket, and the seat for a camp stool. Other Scouts completing the badge were Logan May, Matthew Lemon, Reiden Godfrey and Gregory Lauridsen. The Scouts were assisted by Trefethen and Samantha Conover.