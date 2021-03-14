ROCK SPRINGS — Webelos Cub Scouts Matthew Lemon, Robert Roswell and Aven Conover received Build Your Own Hero and Into the Wild Adventure pins from Boy Scout den chief Logan Conover at Pack 86's meeting March 10 in the open garage of leader Vera Trefethen.
Build My Own Hero requirements included discussing local heroes, giving a certificate of thanks to a hero, drawing super heroes, and inviting a hero to a Scout meeting.
Into the Wild requirements included listing all the birds seen for a week, listing creatures seen, learning about an animal unique to Wyoming, and making and keeping a terrarium for a month.
Families attended the event, which began and ended in prayer and included the story of a Boy Scout with special needs who helped Trefethen take down her tent after a campout.
Cub Scout Pack 86 is open to boys in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. Parents who are interested in enrolling their sons should contact Trefethen at 307- 382-8755.