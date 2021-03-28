ROCK SPRINGS — Boy Scout Troop 86, sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation, hosted a virtual court of honor on March 26. Scouts received awards on March 27 before they left on a troop campout.
The program, which was planned and conducted by Andrew Lauridsen, began with an opening prayer by Logan Conover. Lauridsen led the troop in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Scout oath and law.
His father, Larry Lauridsen, was the guest speaker. He spoke about his years in the military, where he discovered that Eagle Scouts were given a rank higher than most recruits because they already knew basic skills such as survival swimming.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle recognized Scouts for the awards they had earned since the last troop court of honor in November. The troop has 25 registered Scouts. Forty merit badges had been earned, including ones for citizenship in the nation, genealogy, geology, mining in society, and stamp collecting.
Koen Asper had earned the rank of Life. Scouts Josh Davies, Austin Riddle, Dalan Wiberg, Alexander Croft and Skyler Riddle earned the rank of Eagle. Their Eagle courts of honor will take place in the future.
The meeting ended with a Scoutmaster's Minute by Vera Trefethen in which she encouraged the Scouts to go about doing good, and a closing prayer by Logan May.
Parents with boys in grades kindergarten through sixth who are interested in their sons joining Cub Scout Pack 86 or Boy Scout Troop 86 are encouraged to contact Trefethen at 307-382-8755. Boys who join now will be able to go to summer camps and enjoy other summer outdoor activities.