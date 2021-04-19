web only Webelos place at Pinewood Derby Apr 19, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ROCK SPRINGS — Webelos Cub Scouts Aven Conover, Matthew Lemon and Robert Roswell from Pack 86 took second, first, and third place respectively in their pack at a Pinewood Derby April 17 at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report April 13: Controlled substance related arrests Arrest Report April 10: DWUI arrests Roads closed due to winter conditions Arrest Report April 17 Arrest Report April 9: Variety of charges and holds Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.