ROCK SPRINGS — Webelos Cub Scouts Robert Roswell, Aven Conover, and Matthew Lemon received awards Feb. 3 at Pack 86's meeting in the open garage of their leader, Vera Trefethen. The program began with an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. The Scouts assembled terrariums, then Trefethen presented awards, assisted by den chief Logan Conover.
Roswell received the First Responder Adventure pin, Lemon received his Building a Better World Adventure pin, and Aven Conover received both pins.
Requirements for the First Responder Adventure pin included learning what to do for situations such as heart attack, poisoning, nosebleeds, stroke, and frostbite. For Building a Better World, the Scouts learned about Scouting in another part of the world, led their den in an activity, learned about proper care of the flag and participated in the respectful retiring of U.S. flags, and learned the duties and rights of a US citizen.
On Jan. 13 the Scouts met with Mayor Tim Kaumo virtually to learn about his role in the community and discuss important community issues.
The Feb. 3 meeting ended with a story about being loyal by Trefethen and a closing prayer. Refreshments were served.