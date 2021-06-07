ROCK SPRINGS — Woman’s Club of Rock Springs presented buddy benches to Stagecoach Elementary School on June 3, and Northpark Elementary School on June 4.
Buddy benches are a place for children to go sit if they are new to town and need a friend or just need someone to play or talk with. Woman’s Club has donated three in Rock Springs this school year with one going to Desert View Elementary School in the fall.
One more is near completion for Washington Elementary School in Green River. Chairman of Juniors’ Special Programs section Sue McGuire found the benches and coordinated the completion. Donations were made by Walmart and Sherwin Williams. Carter Wiberg assembled and painted the benches; Margaret Tucker made and donated the signs.