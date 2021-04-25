ROCK SPRINGS — Debra Soule, director of the Community Fine Arts Center spoke about Youth Art Month during the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs’ April 20 meeting at White Mountain Library
Soule brought selections of student art that were taken to the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs – Wyoming’s state convention on April 24. The artwork will be displayed with artwork from across the state and prizes will be awarded. Debra Soule will have a reception for the artists and their families on May 11, at the Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs. The artists will get their awards from the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs – Wyoming and a monetary award from the local club.
Soule also told the club about many exciting upcoming art shows and events sponsored by the Community Fine Arts Center.
The club finished their first Community Impact Project for the year. The members gathered $750 to be given to the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery for three benches to be built and placed in the area around the Columbarium.
The members then selected another Community Impact Project. Jacki Allison spoke about the puppy named Buddy who is becoming a therapy dog for the Green River Police Department. Buddy will be available to help with young people who are at court, in an accident, or other stressful situations. The dog will need funds for its training, vests for trainer and dog, dog food, vet bills and other doggie expenses. The members voted to raise up to $800 for Buddy and give it to the Green River Police at the end of the year or whenever enough is collected.
The members will work on creating comfort bags for the Green River Police to hand out to children who are in difficult situations as well. These bags will contain coloring books, colors and fidgets.
Sue Ann McGuire Chairman of the Junior Special Programs section reported that all three Buddy benches have been put together and have their first coat of finish. When the Signs are completed and another coat of finish applied, they will ready to be taken to the schools. Buddy benches are put on the playground and if a child is new to town or lonesome, they can sit on the bench as a signal to others that they would like someone to join them. The schools that will receive the benches will be Washington Elementary School in Green River, and Stagecoach and North Park Elementary Schools in Rock Springs.
The Woman’s Club is hosting online fundraiser. Links to the raffle include https://go.rallyup.com/wcrsspring2021raffle is https://go.rallyup.com/wcrsapril2021sale . The items won or purchased will be passed out at High Country Realty in Rock Springs on May 1.
Members of the Woman’s Club will clean up exit 107 on May 1.The members clean this exit twice a year. They adopted this section after planting a number of trees to beautify the exit several years ago.
The club is growing and invites others to join. The club’s motto is “Service is the standard of life and love is the motive of service.”
Edna Larsen and Debbie Palmer hosted the meeting and provided a luncheon of Jell-O salad, chicken salad, lettuce salad, homemade rolls and cookies.
Other members in attendance included Lynn Mornar, Magggie Choate, Cindy Moore, Marcia Volner, Judy Litchfield, Leslie Jo Gatti, Mary Lou Henderson and Gloria Skiles.
This was the club’s last working meeting until September. They will meet at an evening installation of officers’ dinner in May.
For more information, or to inquire how to join the club visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org or at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=woman%27s%20club%20of%20rock%20springs%20-%20gfwcwyoming.