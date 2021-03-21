The Woman's Club of Rock Springs members heard from speakers Shelly Wells and Delney Gorden from the Sweetwater Prevention Coalition during their March 16 meeting at White Mountain Library.
Some of the areas they work on for Prevention are underage alcohol and marijuana use, adult overconsumption of alcohol, Tobacco prevention, Opeoid/Prescription drug misuse/abuse, other drug prevention and suicide prevention.
The club is working on three more buddy benches for children who feel they need a friend for the day. The benches will be placed at Washington Elementary School in Green River and Northpark and Stagecoach Elementary Schools in Rock Springs upon completion. Walmart donated $100 towards the project and Sherwin Williams offered a two for the price of one on our polyurethane coating needed to protect the benches. Sue McGuire will coordinate this project as the Juniors' Special Programs Chairman.
The club also has a fundraiser in place for three benches to be placed at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Cemetery. Contact the club or any member if you would like to donate. Materials will be purchased and the cemetery staff will build the benches over the winter. This is a Community Impact Project taken on by the club and chaired by Marcia Volner
The club attended Community Day on March 13 at White Mountain Mall and the workers reported collecting money for the Columbarium benches through donations and people purchasing microwave bowl holders and kitchen boas which are also currently available on the marketplace or on the club’s Facebook page.
Maggie Choate read a thank you note from The HOPE SQUAD in Green River for our donation toward their t-shirts so that other students who may be contemplating suicide can identify them and can get help. She also read a thank you from Wyoming Cancer Resource Services. The club gave money for bladders full of sunscreen to be put at a park in Green River and one in Rock Springs. Look for the dispensers with the club name on them. Using the sunscreen can prevent skin cancer.
April Dittman will work on another Rally Up fundraiser to begin April 16. The club is accepting donations for this fundraiser now. So far the club has collected golf clubs, gardening and a tiger basket and potica. The club hopes to have a yard sale again this summer. Contact a club member if you have items you would like to donate. You can send a message through Facebook or the club’s website.
Chairman, Gloria Skiles, for Health and Wellness is beginning a book distribution through Home Delivered Meals program now that the pandemic is receding.
Kelly Sugihara was initiated into the club.
Club members mourned the passing of past-presidents Liesel Shineberg.
The hostesses for the meeting were Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Volner. A luncheon was provided including sandwiches, chips, coleslaw and cookies.
Other members from Rock Springs and Green River included Edna Larsen, Betty Jean Carter, Leslie Jo Gatti, Kelly Sugihara, Judy Litchfield, April Dittman, Cindy Wakefield, Sue McGuire, Cindy Moore, Maggie Choate, Gloria Skiles and guest Debbie McGarvey.
The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Club-Wyoming.
The next general meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on April 20 in the small meeting room at White Mountain Library. Those interested are encouraged to join. The speaker will be Debra Soule of the Community Fine Arts Center. Each year she collects art for us from the schools that will be taken to the General Federation of Women’s Club-Wyoming state convention which is on April 24 in Laramie. The art is put into a competition with art from across the state and winners are given ribbons and monetary donations from the state and local clubs.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=woman%27s%20club%20of%20rock%20springs%20-%20gfwcwyoming or www.gfwcrocksprings.org.