ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs installed new officers during a installation ceremony on May 18 at White Mountain Mining Company.
Officers installed included: President April Dittman, Vice President Cindy Wakefield, Secretary Gloria Skiles, Treasurer Leslie Jo Gatti, Corresponding Secretary Maggie Choate, Auditors Judy Litchfield and Edna Larsen.
The ceremony chosen by April Dittman and done by past president Marcia Volner was a comparison of the club to a flower garden. April Dittman was given a rose bush symbolic of the capacity for giving and love; she was warned she may come up against a few "thorns" but to keep on loving and leading the members. Wakefield was given a lilac for friendship and courage. Skiles was given pansies symbolizing finesse and tact as the keeper of our records. Choate was given a sunflower/Gerber daisy a brilliant symbol of constancy. Gatti was given an ivy for being a loyal and friendly servant working in our garden. Litchfield and Larsen were given tulips symbols of purity and steadfastness. All of the plants were alive and will be able to be planted as requested by April who values conservation and protecting our environment. Members were reminded of their importance as the other flowers in our garden as the whole is not complete without the many other flowers in our membership.
Debra McGarvey was initiated into the club.
Tina Shalata was given her 20 year pin by Larsen.
Awards won at state convention were displayed on a table for members to see what they received for their dedication and hard work for the community over the past year.
Hostesses Volner and Michelle Smith decorated the tables with old fashioned lady figurines, lace tablecloths, silver candelabras, and pearl light strings. Vases of flowers also adorned the table and were given out as prizes at the end. Each member received a cameo necklace. The meal was provided by White Mountain Mining Company.
Honored guests were the General Federation of Women’s Clubs -WY State President Nancy Kaufman and President Elect Trish Peoples. Also at the gathering were Betty Lou Auld, Betty Jean Carter, Vi Gessner, Kimberly Kellum, Carlene Larsen, Debra Palmer, Jacki Allison, Cindy Moore, Kelly Sugihara and Michelle Smith.