ROCK SPRINGS — Woman's Club of Rock Springs has collected money for benches to be installed around the columbarium at Rock Springs Cemetery as a Community Impact Project since January. The goal of $750 was met and a check presented to Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo on April 27. The benches will be constructed by the cemetery staff during the winter months. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Wyoming. Pictured from left are Rock Springs Woman’s Club members Marcia Volner and Edna Larsen, Mayor Tim Kaumo and Rock Springs Woman’s Club members Leslie Jo Gatti and Michelle Smith.