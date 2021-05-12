ROCK SPRINGS — A group of promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception on May 11at the Community Fine Arts Center. The GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs hosted the reception and presented awards to the elementary and junior high students.
The annual statewide convention for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming was took place the last weekend in April in Laramie with several of the local club members in attendance. Each year the women honor the youth of our state by with an art competition, bringing art from their local schools to the state convention. Independent judges are selected and rank the students’ artwork giving first, second and third place ribbons to the winners.
“Each year, we assist the club in selecting artwork during the Youth Arts Exhibits held at the center each spring,” Community Fine Arts Center director Debora Soule said in a press release. “These annual displays are coordinated with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 art instructors to recognize the talented students in our community.”
Eleven pieces of artwork were selected to be taken to the convention by the local club. When the Youth Arts Month displays are exhibited each year at the Community Fine Arts Center, the club members pick their award winners. All eleven students received a certificate of merit as well as a monetary award from the Rock Springs Woman’s Club. Presenting the awards were Edna Larsen, club president, Leslie Jo Gatti, former club and state president, and. Other club members in attendance were Marcia Volner, Maggie Choate and Cindy Moore.
Two Sage Elementary students who received awards were Isabelle Purdum, third grade, with her “Mosaic Tree” and Aurora Lindsay, fourth grade, with her collage “Orange Cat.” Two third grade students, Richa Cherney from Desert View and Daniel Yang, from Westridge were awarded for their colorful marker and watercolor florals. Another third grade student, Dempsey Cross from Northpark Elementary, was awarded for her collage “Colorful Elephant.”
Hayden Cutler, fifth grade student from Eastside Elementary, won with his “Fall Pumpkins” colored pencil. Kaitlyne Willey, fifth grade from Pilot Butte Elementary, won her award with her “Red Mandala.” Sixth grade student Joshua Harris, also from Pilot Butte, won recognition with a colored pencil design “Striped Ripples.”
Rock Springs Junior High student Jorge Olivas, seventh grade, had his painting “Games” selected. Two eighth graders also received awards – Emily Bae with a painting of a raven and Emma Roark with a pencil drawing “Delicate Pear.”
In addition to all the students being local winners, four students received awards at the statewide convention in their grade levels. Each winning a first place ribbon were Emily Bae and Hayden Cutler. Second place ribbons were presented to Joshua Harris and Emma Roark.
Along with their ribbons, each student received a monetary award for their efforts.
The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 art teachers who have encouraged these students are Olivia Benz, Jacob Harkins, Nanci Rollins, Abbie Showecker, and Halli Riskus.
“These young artists put their best effort into their work and we are happy to recognize and hopefully encourage them to continue doing their best,” Gatti, who is also current arts program coordinator said in the release. “The Rock Springs Woman’s Club is committed to recognizing the talents of the youth of our community.”
For more information about the community efforts of the Rock Springs Woman’s Club, contact Edna Larsen, club president at https://www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming